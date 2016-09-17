A great walk to try out

DENMARK Hill Conservation Reserve's walking tracks lead to the water tower which provides 360 degree views of Ipswich City.

On a clear day, it is possible to see the Brisbane city skyline.

Established as a reserve in the 1880s and covering 11.5ha in area, the park is steeped in history with the discovery of fossils and intense coal mining activity early last century.

Triassic Park, located within the park boundaries, provides visitors with an opportunity to explore the many replicas of fossils that were found in the area.

The pond provides an ideal location for relaxation while the short walks are great for bird watching and give visitors a glimpse into the mining history of the park.

Amenities: BBQs, toilets, picnic settings, sealed walking paths, drinking water.

Getting there: Denmark Hill Conservation Reserve is located 3 minutes drive from the Ipswich CBD. The main entry and parking areas are located opposite the corner of Deebing and Clay Streets, just south of the city centre.