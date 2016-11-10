38°
A cat, two dogs and Lucky the goat

Greg Osborn
| 10th Nov 2016 2:00 PM
My name is Lucky and I'm simply stunning. I've got a lot of love to give, and would very much like if I could be a part of your family. I'm a very sweet and social goat. Perhaps if you already have a goat friend we could be best pals?
My name is Lucky and I'm simply stunning. I've got a lot of love to give, and would very much like if I could be a part of your family. I'm a very sweet and social goat. Perhaps if you already have a goat friend we could be best pals?

Here's this week's adopt a pet.

Phone the RSPCA on 34269999 for more details about these animals.

 

I&#39;m Chester, I very much enjoy head scratches and watching what my human gets up to. I&#39;m a great listener, and enjoy napping the days away, but also some playtime in there too. Sardines are my favourite food, but I&#39;m not fussy.
I'm Chester, I very much enjoy head scratches and watching what my human gets up to. I'm a great listener, and enjoy napping the days away, but also some playtime in there too. Sardines are my favourite food, but I'm not fussy.

 

 

 

I&#39;m Nimah. I&#39;m a big, adorable goofball who loves playtime and my plush toys! If you love the giant things in life and are after a lounge companion, pop in to meet me today
I'm Nimah. I'm a big, adorable goofball who loves playtime and my plush toys! If you love the giant things in life and are after a lounge companion, pop in to meet me today

 

 

 

I&#39;m Sparkles, eager to find my new home. I&#39;m very social and love being around my human companions. I&#39;m very intelligent, and enjoy playtime, especially with soft toys! I won&#39;t say no to a daily stroll either.
I'm Sparkles, eager to find my new home. I'm very social and love being around my human companions. I'm very intelligent, and enjoy playtime, especially with soft toys! I won't say no to a daily stroll either.
A cat, two dogs and Lucky the goat

My name is Lucky and I'm simply stunning. I've got a lot of love to give, and would very much like if I could be a part of your family. I'm a very sweet and social goat. Perhaps if you already have a goat friend we could be best pals?

Phone the RSPCA for more details about these animals

