9 things to do this weekend

1 Showplace markets

Ipswich Showgrounds

Sunday, 6-11.30am

THE Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds. Stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and second hand. They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs, CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, food and more. Entry fee is a gold coin donation. No dogs are allowed within the markets and smoking is not permitted.

2 Toogoolawah Markets

Cressbrook St, Toogoolawah

Saturday, 7am-noon

THE Toogoolawah Markets are back again with all the usual quality stalls and entertainment. There will be a raffle prize donated by Bargain Buys and the History Group, so don't miss out on a ticket.

3 The Moo Crew

Mount Ommaney Library

Saturday, 11am-11.45am

PRESCHOOL kids will love this fun and interactive show about what life is like living on a farm. From tending the vegetable garden to driving your own tractor to plough the fields, this authentic bush story is a must see. It is free to attend but bookings are required. Phone the library on 34077010 to reserve your child's place.

4 Pig races

Ipswich Turf Club

Saturday, from 12pm

ENJOY a day full of racing action this weekend at Ipswich Turf Club. Gates will open from 9.45am, with the Beer Garden bar, Members' Lounge and Canteen all open from 10am. The Shearer Tackles Cancer pig races will still be conducted in the Beer Garden from 12pm. For more details about how companies can sponsor a pig call Dale Shearer on 0418744100.

5 Construction Site

Ipswich Art Gallery

Daily from 10am

BE your own architect and build your dream cubby house, your own city or anything else you can imagine. Construction Site at the Ipswich Art Gallery continues on into TapeScape, where you can experience playing in a two-storey play space made entirely from 56,000 metres of packing tape. After you have finished playing with the world of tape, make your way into the Ball Run exhibit. Using tubes and recycled materials, you can send a rolling ball on its way. The exhibits are open from 10am-5pm daily. All ages all day entry is $5 per person, or $8 per person with TapeScape socks. Book tickets online or on the day.

6 Go hiking

Redbank, Purga and Ipswich

Daily, 6am-6pm

TAKE advantage of one of Ipswich's popular walking and hiking trails this weekend. Beginners can try the Haig Street Quarry Bushland Reserve, Denmark Hill or Purga Nature Reserve while more experienced bush walkers can visit Flinders-Goolman Conservation Estate, Hardings Paddock or White Rock - Spring Mountain Conservation Estate. For more visit ipswich.qld.gov.au.

7 Have a swim

Orion Lagoon , Orion Springfield Central

Daily, 5am-9pm

COOL off this weekend with a swim at Orion Lagoon, Springfield.

The interconnected pools cater for all age groups, from toddlers to more proficient swimmers. Some of the pools are gently graded for a beach-like effect, with one section offering features such as squirting spouts and stepping stones.

Bring your own picnic or take advantage of the Lagoon Cafe and other nearby eateries.

8 A Day Out with Thomas

The Workshops Railway Museum, North Ipswich

Daily until January 26

THE world's most loved blue steam engine is at the museum for the summer holidays.

Meet Thomas and the Fat Controller, enjoy hands-on activities in the Thomas Play Pit and get happy snaps with Thomas's friends.For further details visit theworkshops.qm.qld.gov.au.

9 Live music

Royal Mail Hotel, Goodna

Saturday from 2pm

DISCOVER one of the country's best live music venues on Ipswich's doorstep. The Royal Mail Hotel offers free blues and roots music every weekend. Byron Short and the Sunset Junkies will headline Saturday's show with Adam Hole Band set to play live next week. For more visit royalmailgoodna.com