The weed that's costing our farmers thousands

Joel Gould
| 15th Nov 2016 7:00 AM
COSTLY: 87-year-old Haigslea farmer Reg Grieve has spent over $6000 on eradicating fireweed. He and Cr David Pahlke want the State Government to put more resources into the fight.
COSTLY: 87-year-old Haigslea farmer Reg Grieve has spent over $6000 on eradicating fireweed. He and Cr David Pahlke want the State Government to put more resources into the fight. David Nielsen

MEET the 87-year-old Haigslea farmer who has spent more than $6000 in two years battling fireweed.

Reg Grieve, on his property for 40 years, said fireweed had only recently been an issue.

He spent $4300 this year on spraying the weed which harms crops and livestock and over $2000 two years ago.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden has told the QT that the Biosecurity Act requires that councils ensure the management of fireweed in their jurisdictions and that landowners were obligated to manage it on their properties.

But Cr Pahlke said that the State Government had wiped its hands of controlling fireweed and that councils and landowners were being forced to foot the bill.

Mr Grieve agreed and said the weed was proliferating.

"We've had it the last four or five years and we've been pulling it ourselves," he said.

"My wife used to help me and we'd put it in bags and then burn it, but it's getting worse and this year it is extra bad. I spent $4300 getting it sprayed and two years ago I had to spend over $2000. I'd like to be compensated for it. I'd like a bit of help from (the State).

"My brother has 40 acres and he had to pay over $3000 on his."

Cr Pahlke said he felt for Mr Grieve and that the State Government needed to do more to help.

"Fireweed came up from northern NSW and was only in Boonah shire back in the 1990s," Cr Pahlke said.

"The costs on individual landowners to control it has gone through the roof.

"The State Government has put the onus on the landowner and council to manage it.

"Come on State.

"Where are your taxation dollars to help reimburse these guys?"

Cr Pahlke said he was pushing for a 30% subsidy for landowners like Somerest council had.

"But to get that you need prior approval and an eradication program.

"Because it is a statewide issue the State's tax dollar should be used.

"There is common agreement by councils that the state legislation puts more work and onus on councils.

"The State seems to have given up.

"It's another example of the State stepping back and saying 'here local government, it's all yours and by the way you have to fund it'," he said.

Topics:  cr david pahlke fireweed ipswich jim madden

