Deadly truck and car crash case set for later date

The scene of a fatal traffic crash on the corner of Middle Road and Churchbank Weir Rds.

A 70-year-old man charged following the death of a 61-year-old man in a traffic crash at Peak Crossing faced Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

Keith Robert Bullock is charged with one count of dangerously operating or interfering with a motor vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm following the October 1 2015 traffic crash.

The 61-year-old man was killed when his sedan was crushed by a truck on the corner of Middle Road and Churchbank Weir Rds in the early hours of the morning.

The matter was set for mention at a later date.