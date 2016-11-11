$63K fine for unloading 40,000 tyres at Wacol

A Queensland tyre recycling company has been fined $63,000 for transporting used tyres to a site without the proper approvals.

The Richlands Magistrate Court was told that in March this year Tyrescrap Pty Ltd unloaded about 40,000 tyres at a Wacol facility that did not have a proper development approval.

The court heard that the company knew that the transport was in breach of its environmental authority.

Tyrescrap Pty Ltd was charged with one count of wilfully contravening a condition of its environmental authority and one count of failing to provide prescribed information about the waste transport.

The company was also ordered to pay more than $2,500 in legal and investigation costs.

No conviction was recorded.

Read the full report at abc.net.au