600 test out new look Billies Bay ahead of school holidays

Yesterday children from across South East Queensland put the new facilities at Billies Bay and Hays Landing to the test.

There is a brand new recreation area to visit at Lake Wivenhoe.

Yesterday 600 children from across the region put the new facilities at Billies Bay and Hays Landing to the test.

The kids tried out a range of activities including a new designated swimming area.

SEQwater also took the opportunity to teach the youngsters about water safety as part of the 'Play it safe' campaign.

Also on hand were the Lowood police, the Brisbane Water Police and Surf Life Saving Queensland.

The area will officially open to the public on the first weekend of the school holidays.

Here are some tips to help you play it safe:

Properly prepare for your activity with appropriate equipment and safety gear such as life jackets;

Check recreation and safety notices before you leave for the latest information on conditions and closures;

Read Seq fact sheets on swimming, boating and multi-use trails; and

Check the weather here before starting your journey.

For further information visit here and remember to #playitsafe this summer.