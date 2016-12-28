6 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Ipswich

THERE are plenty of ways to ring in 2017 with events of all over the region.

Whether you want to go clubbing, catch some live music, have an earlier night with the family or check out some fireworks - Ipswich has you covered.

Check out six ways you can celebrate New Year's Eve on Saturday here:

New Year's Eve 2015 attracted thousands of people to North Ipswich Reserve. David Nielsen

Ipswich City Council presents New Year's Eve 2016

5.30 pm - 9.30 pm (gates open at 5.30 pm

North Ipswich Reserve

The Terrace, North Ipswich

3810 6666

CELEBRATE New Year's Eve and enjoy free family entertainment, including kid's rides, food stalls, face painting, ball artistry, a spectacular firework display and more at Ipswich City Council's annual New Year's Eve event. Activities will include a PAW Patrol character stage show, Boogie Woogies Superhero Band, a Trolls character stage show, a fire-dance show, live entertainment and fireworks at 9.30pm.

Wear a mask to the Royal Mail's celebrations in Goodna.

2. NYE Masquerade Party at The Royal Mail

6.30pm - 1am

Royal Mail Hotel

92 Brisbane Terrace, Goodna

3288 2213

FOR the first time the Royal Mail we will be putting on a big event to celebrate New Year's Eve with not one, not two but three fantastic bands.

Kicking off the proceedings will be Byron Short & the Sunset Junkies followed by Dezzie D & the Stingrayz including the horn section and Blues Arcadia will be rocking through to the New Year.

There will be a Royal Mail jam session in the afternoon but the official celebrations will commence at 6.30pm.

There will be a door fee for this event to cover the cost of the brilliant entertainment.

Pre-sale tickets will be $15 or $25 on the night. You can pre purchase your numbered tickets from over the bar or by calling the pub from Mondays to Wednesdays only and paying by credit card over the phone.

The night will have a masquerade theme with a prize for the best mask on the night and plenty of lucky door prizes.

Club Metro will host live DJs all night. Nick O'Sullivan

3. Club Metro NYE 2016

9pm - 3am

Club Metro

253 Brisbane St, Ipswich

3281 1900

CLUB Metro is gearing up for a huge New Year's weekend with party boys SCNDL kicking off celebrations early on Friday.

The glamorous KATE FØXX and Jess Ne Ville see in the New Year with Ipswich party-goers on Saturday.

Guests will wear white at Orion Hotel's Bianco party. Leigh Jensen/ Coffs Coast Advoca

4. NYE Blanco Party

6pm - 4am

Orion Hotel

1 Main St, Springfield Central

3088 7764

HEAD into 2017 Miami style with Orion Hotel's New Year's Eve Blanco Party.

Wear white and dance to live music by Radio Killers and DJ Enzzo playing until 4am.

See Secondhand Toothbrush live at the Coronation Hotel. Source: Facebook

5. New Year's Bash

7pm-12am

Coronation Hotel

254 Brisbane St, West Ipswich

3281 4470

IPSWICH'S Coronation Hotel will host a live music extravaganza to ring in the New Year.

Local Ipswich band Secondhand Toothbrush will play live along with Middle-Earth, Asylum of Voices, Johnny Cyrus and His Band of Ghosts and DJNYX.

Free entry.

Take the family to Robelle Domain in Springfield Central. David Nielsen

6. Celebrating Our Community NYE 2016

Robelle Domain Parklands

5pm-9pm

Springfield Lakes

For more visit the ICON Community Inc Facebook page

ICON community presents Celebrating Our Community this Saturday.

The event will include a great line up of live entertainment, food and drinks stalls, firework and more.

Know of another New Year's Eve event? Email anna.hartley@qt.com.au.