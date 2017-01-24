$6 million upgrade for busy intersection

AVID Property Group invested $6 million in connecting its residential estate to Ipswich and Springfield.

A MULTI-MILLION dollar upgrade to a busy Ipswich intersection is set to include a dedicated bus bay, traffic lights, widened roads and added lanes.

Bellbird Park's newly upgraded Jones Rd officially opened to the public over the weekend following the completion of major works to the main road that connects the Springfield suburbs to Goodna.

AVID Property Group, the developer of Brentwood Forest estate in Bellbird Park, outlayed the initial $6 million for the upgrade to deliver a vital link between the estate area and the Greater Springfield and Ipswich regions.

The upgrade includes a dedicated bus bay and upgraded intersection at Harris St including installation of traffic lights and widened 800m's of road to provide additional lanes and support traffic flow on the major road.

The amount AVID have invested in the upgrade will be returned to them over time by Ipswich City Council through 'credits'.

The credits mean the property group will pay less on future infrastructure charges per lot in Ipswich.

"It's a win-win situation for us. We get it done sooner at no additional cost to the developer than what they already pay, " Ipswich councillor Paul Tully said.

"Jones Rd used to be a dead end now it's a very important road, there is a lot more traffic there now with the building of the new school.

"It's the secondary link between Goodna and Bellbird Park after Redbank Plains Rd so there's an opportunity there for continuing upgrades."

AVID Property Group general manager Bruce Harper said his team was pleased to invest in a project that not only supported the growth of Brentwood Forest but the broader Greater Springfield and Ipswich regions.

"The Jones Rd upgrade benefits existing Bellbird Park residents as well as new Brentwood Forest residents, businesses and visitors to the area," he said.

"AVID's $6 million investment in the road upgrade facilitates safer and faster road travel on one of the region's key thoroughfares and addresses current and future traffic needs brought on by the extraordinary growth in the Greater Springfield and Ipswich regions."

The upgrade includes a dedicated bus bay, upgraded intersection, new traffic lights and widened roads.

The better connected Brentwood Forest is currently home to more than 1200 residents, with this number expected to increase in coming months.

Brentwood Forest is also home to new high school, Bellbird Park State Secondary College which opens its doors to students yesterday.

Additionally, a new child care centre is planned for the estate and is expected to open in 2017.