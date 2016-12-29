32°
5 ways to achieve your New Year's resolutions

Anna Hartley
| 29th Dec 2016 1:14 PM Updated: 3:19 PM
Personal trainer Lawrence Lubke, pictured training a client at Snap Fitness Yamanto, offers his advice on how to stick to New Year's resolutions.
RESEARCH shows most people's New Year's Resolutions will involve losing weight or increasing their fitness.

Unfortunately only about 8% of people will achieve the goals they set out the previous year.

Ipswich personal trainer Lawrence Lubke from Tactic-L fitness said January was the busiest time for most gyms thanks to New Year's fitness-related resolutions.

What is your New Year's Resolution?

The PT offered his top five tips on how to make sure you achieve your goals in 2017.

1. Preparation is key

Organise your meals before you go shopping and make sure you have a meal plan.

2. Set a schedule

Plan your exercise through the week and sort out how many days a week you want to workout.

3. Grab a friend

Exercise with a buddy. This will help you motivate each other.

4. Attend gym classes

Do this as regularly as you can. Classes are often included in your membership at most gyms.

5. Get professional help

If you have trouble with commitment then hire yourself a personal trainer.

They can do all your planning for you and keep you accountable.

 

 

Planning meals is key.
When asked if he thought New Year's Resolutions were achievable, the personal trainer was optimistic.

"If you set realistic goals and make small changes instead of crazy abrupt ones, then I believe you can (achieve them)," he said.

"I am planning in cutting down on caffeine and fizzy diet drinks this year by changing to infused water and tea.

"You must have an alternative when cutting something out."

 

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  fitness health lawrence lubke new years resolution snap fitness

