Five things to do this week

Enjoy the exhibition 'Ipswich x 5' at the Ipswich Art Gallery, daily from 10am.

TRL Charity Day

SATURDAY 9AM - 4PM

NORTH IPSWICH RESERVE

IPSWICH Jets are hosting the TRL Charity Day, raising money for ALARA. With more than 20 teams taking part, as well as the ALARA Jets touch rugby league team, they will be raising money for ALARA which provides disability support services across Ipswich, Lockyer and Somerset regions.

Stars and Stripes

DAILY UNTIL SUNDAY FROM 10AM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DRAWN from the private collection of Sydney-based Lisa and Danny Goldberg, Stars + Stripes: American Art of the 21st Century from the Goldberg Collection is a vibrant selection of new American art by some of America's hottest names.

The exhibition brings together 51 works across the mediums of painting, drawing, photography and sculpture and highlights the cutting edge practices of a generation of American artists that explore the creative and conceptual possibilities these mediums hold.

Frenchy: The World's Worst Adult

TUESDAY 8PM

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

IN THE last twelve months, praying mantis lookalike Frenchy has sold out all major Australian comedy festivals, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and he debuted in iTunes' Top 30 with his first single, Friendzone.

With over 200 million views and 1.5 million fans on social media, it's fair to say internet sensation Frenchy is on fire, and his audiences just keep begging for more. See him, hear him, enjoy him, at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

Ipswich x 5

DAILY FROM 10AM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

SINCE the late 16th century British expansion brought crops, livestock and even the names of towns and cities native to Great Britain into new settlements around the world. One such name to spread throughout the world was Ipswich.

In early 2000, documentary photographer and Griffith University lecturer Charles Page set out to document the similarities and differences of these namesake towns: one in the United Kingdom, one each in South Dakota and Massachusetts, U.S.A., a remote town in Jamaica and a city here in Australia.

Passion and Romance with QSO

THURSDAY 7.30PM

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

Queensland's largest orchestra will set your heart racing with a program featuring famous works of passion and romance.

Witness the power and emotion of Queensland Symphony Orchestra live in concert, conducted by Benjamin Northey.

You will hear Dvořák's Symphony No.8 and orchestral masterpieces by some of the world's greatest composers including Smetana, Chopin and more.

Immerse yourself in this evening of music inspired by the dramatic landscapes and diverse cultures of the composers' homelands.