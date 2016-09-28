5 Things to do these school holidays

Lake Somerset is a great place to visit these holidays, with a range of activities

Chill out at Lake Somerset

LAKE OPEN DAILY 5.30AM-6.30PM

LOCATED OFF ESK KILCOY RD

WITH the weather starting to heat up again, why not cool off in the refreshing waters of Lake Somerset?

The popular site is a great place to enjoy water-based activities, walking, sightseeing or just relaxing.

Its recreation areas provide tables, shelters and free barbecue facilities, to make it a great spot for picnics.

Drop In MakerSpace: 10+10 Robot Invention Bag (All ages)

DAILY

IPSWICH CITY COUNCIL LIBRARIES

COLLECT a Robot Invention Bag and create your very own robot.

Your challenge is to use all 10 objects in the bag plus 10 other found objects to create a robot picture, character or costume.

Don't forget to show off your creation and upload a photo on the Ipswich Libraries' Facebook page.

But be quick, get in while stocks last.

All library branches during opening hours from Monday, September 19 to Friday, September 30.

Create a Rainbow Maker

MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10AM-1PM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

RAINBOW makers sparkle and refract sunlight.

Create your own rainbow maker by threading beads and decorations, and then hold it up to catch the sunlight.

You can take your rainbow maker home and hang it in a window. How many rainbows will it make?

Buy your ticket at the entry on the day. Each ticket provides you with a prism and all the materials to make and hang your very own rainbow maker.

Recommended for children aged four years and above.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Activity involves small objects which could be choking hazards.

Wind Tubes

DAILY 10AM-5PM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DESIGN and build your very own flying creation to test in the wind tubes.

See your creation take flight and soar to the ceiling, and defy gravity by hovering high overhead... or just fall to the floor. It's all about air and invention, with a little bit of mid-air mayhem.

Wind Tubes is a hands-on exhibition that challenges you to make a flying creation out of everyday materials and launch it into large, clear vertical tubes of moving air.

It's a playful way to explore the effect that moving air has on objects.

The challenge is to harness the power of the moving air and discover the design that will keep your creation airborne for the longest time.

There's ample opportunity to experiment and modify your design, and possibly set the record for the longest flight time.

Plastic, paper cups, polystyrene, ping pong balls, propellers and more... all the materials you need are provided. But can your design overcome turbulence, drag, air resistance and gravity?

Wind Tubes is a fun, interactive exhibition for the whole family. There's a special space for children under two and exclusive sessions for toddlers to enjoy.

Fun in the park

DAILY FROM 8AM

BOB GAMBLE PARK

Bob Gamble Park, with its shade sails, has all you need for a day out - play equipment including a climbing spider and a 25m flying fox so youngsters can practise being Tarzan, and swings suitable for toddlers right up to long rope 'logs' for groups to ride.