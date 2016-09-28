29°
5 Things to do these school holidays

28th Sep 2016 5:00 AM
Lake Somerset is a great place to visit these holidays, with a range of activities
Lake Somerset is a great place to visit these holidays, with a range of activities MRPhotos

Chill out at Lake Somerset

  • LAKE OPEN DAILY 5.30AM-6.30PM
  • LOCATED OFF ESK KILCOY RD

WITH the weather starting to heat up again, why not cool off in the refreshing waters of Lake Somerset?

The popular site is a great place to enjoy water-based activities, walking, sightseeing or just relaxing.

Its recreation areas provide tables, shelters and free barbecue facilities, to make it a great spot for picnics.

 

Drop In MakerSpace: 10+10 Robot Invention Bag (All ages)

  • DAILY
  • IPSWICH CITY COUNCIL LIBRARIES

COLLECT a Robot Invention Bag and create your very own robot.

Your challenge is to use all 10 objects in the bag plus 10 other found objects to create a robot picture, character or costume.

Don't forget to show off your creation and upload a photo on the Ipswich Libraries' Facebook page.

But be quick, get in while stocks last.

All library branches during opening hours from Monday, September 19 to Friday, September 30.

 

Create a Rainbow Maker

  • MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10AM-1PM
  • IPSWICH ART GALLERY

RAINBOW makers sparkle and refract sunlight.

Create your own rainbow maker by threading beads and decorations, and then hold it up to catch the sunlight.

You can take your rainbow maker home and hang it in a window. How many rainbows will it make?

Buy your ticket at the entry on the day. Each ticket provides you with a prism and all the materials to make and hang your very own rainbow maker.

Recommended for children aged four years and above.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Activity involves small objects which could be choking hazards.

 

Wind Tubes

  • DAILY 10AM-5PM
  • IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DESIGN and build your very own flying creation to test in the wind tubes.

See your creation take flight and soar to the ceiling, and defy gravity by hovering high overhead... or just fall to the floor. It's all about air and invention, with a little bit of mid-air mayhem.

Wind Tubes is a hands-on exhibition that challenges you to make a flying creation out of everyday materials and launch it into large, clear vertical tubes of moving air.

It's a playful way to explore the effect that moving air has on objects.

The challenge is to harness the power of the moving air and discover the design that will keep your creation airborne for the longest time.

There's ample opportunity to experiment and modify your design, and possibly set the record for the longest flight time.

Plastic, paper cups, polystyrene, ping pong balls, propellers and more... all the materials you need are provided. But can your design overcome turbulence, drag, air resistance and gravity?

Wind Tubes is a fun, interactive exhibition for the whole family. There's a special space for children under two and exclusive sessions for toddlers to enjoy.

 

Fun in the park

  • DAILY FROM 8AM
  • BOB GAMBLE PARK

Bob Gamble Park, with its shade sails, has all you need for a day out - play equipment including a climbing spider and a 25m flying fox so youngsters can practise being Tarzan, and swings suitable for toddlers right up to long rope 'logs' for groups to ride.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich, school holidays, thingstodo

Blank firing training will take place at RAAF Amberley from Saturday

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016, in Abingdon, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

How can America ever vote for Donald Trump as president?

Boonah Packing Pty Ltd supplied labour to one of Australia's leading carrot producers, Scott Moffat & Co, trading as Moffatt Fresh Produce who supply carrots to major supermarket chains like Woolworths and Aldi.

Contactor forced to pay back $16,000, apologise to backpackers

Lennon's Circus lion tamer Mohammed Jratlou with lions Kiara and Kovu.

It was full house for the Saturday afternoon performance

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

A charity gold day will be held in honour of Camiras Paul McMahon who died of amyloidosis on November 4 last year.Photo: Contributed

The life-threatening condition you've probably never heard of

Australian Survivor contestant Nick Iadanza.

LATEST evictee is out of the game but will still have a say.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have split after 11 years together.

RED CARPET: Do you think Chris Hemsworth is the typical unpolished but well-natured Aussie bloke?

He's now officially the best bloke in Australia

ROME, ITALY- JULY 27, 2016: Testament photographed at The Roman Collisseium in Rome, Italy on July 27,2016. Gene Ambo

Testament to release new album

The baby from Nevermind album has recreated the iconic cover shot.

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage.

MIKE Colter stars as latest Marvel superhero to get his own series.

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

AFFORDABLE HOMES: First home buyers have the opportunity to purchase modern new homes in the Ipswich region for under $400,000.

Region shaping up as the "final frontier” for affordable housing

THINK GREEN: Considering the environment when building or buying your next home can save you big dollars. The Village Building Company, who is responsible for Woodlinks Village at Collingwood Park, builds homes with this front of mind.

THERE is nothing as sweet as slashing dollars from your bills.

Housing generic.

Ipswich's housing market is putting more cash into sellers’ pockets

THE ENTRANCE: An overview of the last planned development for the fast growing Ripley area.

85 more home lots released

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.