5 things to do these holidays

Collect a Robot Invention Bag and create your very own robot.

1. Ipswich Nature Centre

DAILY

QUEEN'S PARK, IPSWICH

Why not take the time to stop and admire the Australian native wildlife at the Ipswich Nature Centre at Queen's Park. Here kids are able to marvel at both native and exotic animals, feed the adorable Nursery Farm animals at set times during the day as well as wander through the beautiful bird aviary.

The newly refurbished Environmental Education centre at the park also hosts a range of popular activities and workshops to keep the kids busy during the school holidays.

2. Drop In MakerSpace: 10+10 Robot Invention Bag (All ages)

DAILY

IPSWICH CITY COUNCIL LIBRARIES

Collect a Robot Invention Bag and create your very own robot.

Your challenge is to use all 10 objects in the bag plus 10 other found objects to create a robot picture, character or costume.

Don't forget to show off your creation and upload a photo on the Ipswich Libraries' Facebook page.

But be quick, get in while stocks last.

All Library Branches during opening hours from Monday, 19 September - Friday, 30 September.

3. Rainbow Makers

UNTIL FRIDAY 10AM - 1PM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

Rainbow makers sparkle and refract sunlight.

Create your own rainbow maker by threading beads and decorations, and then hold it up to catch the sunlight. You can take your rainbow maker home and hang it in a window. How many rainbows will it make?

Buy your ticket at the entry on the day. Each ticket provides you with a prism and all the materials to make and hang your very own rainbow maker.

4. Wind Tubes

DAILY 10AM - 5PM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

Design and build your very own flying creation to test in the Wind Tubes.

See your creation take flight and soar to the ceiling, and defy gravity by hovering high overhead... or just fall to the floor.

It's all about air and invention, with a little bit of mid-air mayhem.

Wind Tubes is a hands-on exhibition that challenges you to make a flying creation out of everyday materials and launch it into large, clear vertical tubes of moving air.

It's a playful way to explore the effect that moving air has on objects.

The challenge is to harness the power of the moving air and discover the design that will keep your creation air-born for the longest time. There's ample opportunity to experiment and modify your design, and possibly set the record for the longest flight time.

Plastic, paper cups, polystyrene, ping pong balls, propellers and more ... all the materials you need are provided.

But can your design overcome turbulence, drag, air resistance and gravity?

Wind Tubes is a fun, interactive exhibition for the whole family.

There's a special space for children under 2 and exclusive sessions for toddlers to enjoy.

5. River Heart Parklands

DAILY FROM 8AM

BREMER STREET, IPSWICH

River Heart playground at Ipswich boasts 3 sandpit areas, water-play activities with 4 large water pumps for children to experiment with, swings, a flying fox, a large climbing frame with a slide and lots of smaller points of interest.

Right on the bank of the Bremer river in Ipswich, this park offers lots of shade from shade sails, and peaceful surrounds.