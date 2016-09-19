What's on this week

Katrina Johnson and Brett Briggs of C.A.T.S. Inc are ready for a night with Julie Cross - The Sparkle Lady

1. Cool Cruisers Car Show

SATURDAY 1PM - 8PM

TOP OF THE MALL

WHETHER it is Rat Rods, restored, retro tech, best survivor, there will be something for everyone when Cool Cruisers host tier annual car show on Saturday.

A smorgasboard of Australian and American metal on show, a mouthwatering display of best engine bays, head out and check it out. And to finish, see the cars rumble into life and 'do laps' - just like the old days.

2. Live Your Best Life

SUNDAY 11AM - 2PM

IPSWICH GIRLS GRAMMAR SCHOOL

LIVE your best life with CATS Inc, as they raise money to fund their programs, supporting disabled youth in Ipswich. Enjoy guest speaker Julie Cross, with all catering by Ipswich Girls Grammar School.

3. Triumph Lingerie Sale

WEDNESDAY TO SATURDAY

IPSWICH SHOWGROUNDS MAIN PAVILION

EVERY woman should update her bra wardrobe at least once a year, wearing the wrong sized bra can be very uncomfortable, and the Triumph clearance sale is a great opportunity. Fill a bag with six items for just $50, stocks are replenished every day.

4. California Dreaming

THURSDAY 7.30PM

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

CALIFORNIA Dreaming is a tour de force concert celebrating all things Mamas and Papas - their lives, their loves and their music.

Part concert, part biography and set on a stage reminiscent of the

Ed Sullivan Show, hear all the greatest hits by this 60s group who sold a massive 100 million records.

California Dreaming will take you on a memory-laden trip with songs like I Saw Her Again, Dream A Little Dream, Monday Monday, San Francisco and of course the iconic California Dreamin', plus music by The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye and even The Beach Boys - this concert has it all.

5. Wind Tubes

DAILY 10AM - 5PM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

WIND Tubes is a hands-on exhibition that challenges you to make a flying creation out of everyday materials and launch it into large, clear vertical tubes of moving air. It's a playful way to explore the effect that moving air has on objects. The challenge is to harness the power of the moving air and discover the design that will keep your creation air-born for the longest time. There's ample opportunity to experiment and modify your design, and possibly set the record for the longest flight time.

Plastic, paper cups, polystyrene, ping pong balls, propellers and more ... all the materials you need are provided. But can your design overcome turbulence, drag, air resistance and gravity?