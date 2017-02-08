32°
News

$40 million transformation of Ipswich Showgrounds unveiled

Joel Gould
| 8th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
VISIONARIES: Blair MP Shayne Neumann and Ipswich Show Society vice-president Darren Zanow look over the plans for the Ipswich Showgrounds redevelopment.
VISIONARIES: Blair MP Shayne Neumann and Ipswich Show Society vice-president Darren Zanow look over the plans for the Ipswich Showgrounds redevelopment. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A BOLD plan three years in the making has been unveiled by the Ipswich Show Society for a $40 million exhibition and flood evacuation centre to be built at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

The proposed facility, integrated with other showground infrastructure, would cater for 4000 people in an emergency situation, seat over 600 people in a main auditorium and be a beacon for expos and home shows.

The plan was unveiled to the QT by Ipswich Show Society vice-president Darren Zanow and Blair MP Shayne Neumann who have highlighted the economic, social and emergency management benefits of the project.　

Funding will be sought from federal, state and council coffers with the Ipswich Show Society also making a major contribution.

The project involves transforming the current cattle pavilion into a four-storey exhibition and flood evacuation centre.

The bottom two levels will be for car parking with the exhibition centre's main hall on the third level. The mezzanine level is set to contain offices and storage.

The Show Society also plans to have an additional two-storey car park within the grounds to cater all-up for 1000 car spaces.

Mr Zanow said the total spend, including upgrades of other showground buildings and facilities, would be around the $58 million mark.

The grandstand complex, the cricket pavilion and the exhibits pavilion are all part of upgrade plans and Mr Zanow said funds would be sought from a variety of sources, with his organisation also contributing.

"Since the 2011 flood we have been looking at providing a better facility to look after the people of Ipswich in times of emergency disaster," Mr Zanow said.

"We have come up with the concept of an evacuation centre/exhibition centre facility and we'll integrate that with the existing facilities on the showgrounds and renovate those facilities.

"That will allow us to have home shows, boat shows, expos of all descriptions and bring tourism and business to the region.

"The largest clear span facility in Ipswich now is at the showgrounds and it is not big enough or practical enough to bring the big players in the game.

"We do need an upgrade, and this is all part of a long-term plan to upgrade the facility so that it is to a really high standard."

The Show Society is nearly at the end of the business plan stage of the project and has come up with detailed designs in league with consultants to make the plan as workable as possible.

"Then we will go into the next stage which will be to get it shovel ready and get the development approval from council...in particular for the underground car park and convention and flood evacuation centre," Mr Zanow said.

The Show Society will also be seeking funding support for the $500,000 needed to get the project shovel ready.

Mr Zanow said fruitful discussions with Mayor Paul Pisasale and Cr Andrew Antoniolli had been held and both provided letters of support. He said Mr Neumann and both state and federal governments were "on board as well".

Mr Neumann said a facility much larger than the Ipswich Civic Centre was required for conventions, performances and exhibitions and that the proposed facility at the showgrounds would bring jobs and millions of dollars into Ipswich.

Mr Neumann said there were an urgent need for the facility and that it would bring many benefits.

"Ipswich has had three major floods since 1974 and this will enhance the capacity for flood evacuation and recovery," he said.

"It will expand the premier showgrounds in our region and this can act as a convention centre for us until we get an Ipswich Performing Arts Centre.

"This will be bigger than the capacity of the civic centre and be able to seat easily 600.

"It is affordable, achievable and will be accessible to the public of Ipswich because it will be in the heart of Ipswich.

"All up it will cost around about $40 million and the show society is going to put money towards it. I will support them in future federal government funding they will seek.

"I would also be looking for Ipswich City Council and the State Government to put money towards it."　　　

Cr Antoniolli, the divisional councillor, told the QT he was backing the project.

"When we did have the 2011 flood it showed the shortcomings of the showgrounds, although it was the best that we had," Cr Antoniolli said.

"This project has the benefit of being able to function as an evacuation centre at a high level.　

"The Show Society is obviously looking to the future to have an expo space and some of their infrastructure is getting dated.

"It ticks all the boxes from a community perspective."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  andrew antoniolli darren zanow ipswich showgrounds ipswich show society shayne neumann

'Surprise' visit as three politicians head to Ipswich

'Surprise' visit as three politicians head to Ipswich

THREE powerful politicians will be in Ipswich today amid speculation the State Government will be offering up some cash for the Willowbank Motorsport Precinct.

Driver and passenger hurt in power pole crash

Ambulance with lights on Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury

The single vehicle collision occurred just before 9.30pm

No mercy for Ipswich child porn supplier

Ipswich man shared images of up to 5,000 abused children and infants

How buying a doll can help save a life

ALL SMILES: Nick Lynch from CATS checks out the dolls made by Vanessa Bissett from Shesha and Grace.

VIDEO: Business creates new toys to support four vital charities

Local Partners

$40 million transformation of Ipswich Showgrounds unveiled

Show Society plans to build exhibition and flood evacuation centre

New flood evacuation centre needed and worthwhile

Churchill resident Jennifer Glossop with her daughter Kate at the Ipswich Showgrounds flood evacuation centre during the 2011 floods.

Ipswich Showgrounds will cater for over 4000 with new project

Get an inside look at the world of scouts

JOIN IN: Scouts Minnie Thomas, Zack Hannah, Michael Tate, Cathy Tolliday, Michael Robinson.

Silkstone group invite locals in to see what scouting is about

Five things to do in Ipswich this weekend

LIVE SHOW: Chopper will perform his new show Anzakistan at the Racehorse Hotel on Saturday.

CATCH a movie in the park or head to the art gallery in Ipswich

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

All Time Low announce Australian tour with supports

Pop punk heaven for All Time Low fans as tour and support announced.

'I’m not full of s**t’: Highest MKR score ever

My Kitchen Rules contestants Amy and Tyson host their instant restaurant at Kangaroo Point, Queensland.

OUR favourite villains Amy and Tyson show they can cook.

Jilted groom rejects second chance with runaway bride

Lauren asks Andrew to give their marriage a second chance.

MAN was dumped without warning on the show Married At First Sight.

Olympic gold medallist returns home to Mackay

Julia Zemiro's Home Delivery, featuring Mackay-born Cathy Freeman, airs on Wednesday, February 8.

Sportswoman shows off Mackay in TV episode

Buderim parents reject invitation to gay son's wedding

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's finance.

'My story is not unique by any means.'

Patent trolls are trying to kill Netflix's new feature

Netflix's new feature could cause it serious legal trouble

Has Amber Sherlock had another wardrobe incident?

Has there been another wardrobe miscoordination at Channel Nine?

Country Living &amp; What a Spot to Be In

8 Hughes Court, Aratula 4309

Rural 4 2 6 $420,000

This beautiful and scenic property is located in the small village of Aratula, at the foot of Cunningham's Gap in South East Queensland. With its oversized block...

STYLISH &amp; ELEVATED WITH VIEWS

10 Cottonwood Crescent, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 $399,000...

Designed to maximize mountain views & afternoon breezes, this stunning property is proudly positioned on an elevated, landscaped 654m2 block in the much desired...

STYLISH RENOVATION &amp; PRIVATE CONVENIENT LOCATION

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 $359,000

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

STYLISH FAMILY HOME ON ELEVATED 939SQM BLOCK + SHED

59 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 4 $429,000

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE FABULOUS UNDER ROOF ALFRESCO AREA WITH PRIVATE PICTURESQUE REAR YARD PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING & IDEAL...

PREMIER SIZED BLOCK &amp; HOME PLUS $20,000 FOHG!!!!

50 Currawong Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This stunning brand new Bold home achieves a balance that few homes in this price bracket ever manage. Modern and contemporary, yet family focused while still...

VERY EASY LIVING

227 Ripley Road, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 2 $352,000

Located in Flinders View, one of Ipswich's largest suburbs, you will find this beautifully presented solid brick home. Unlike many homes you will see on the market...

MAGNIFICENT POSITION IN JACANA ESTATE

7 Oriole Close, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $449,000...

Beautifully presented upon an elevated 869m2 block in the prestigious Jacana Estate in Flinders View, you will love all that this home has to offer. - A very...

OWNER IS RELOCATING PRICED TO SELL

16 Redwood Place, Yamanto 4305

House 6 2 2 $440,000

Come home to this beautifully presented property positioned on 750m2, ideally suited for large families with ample space for a pool, swings and much more. Ideally...

WALK TO RAIL &amp; BUS

19 River Road, Dinmore 4303

House 3 1 1 $212,000

This early 1900's workers cottage with traditional bull nose front verandah, tongue and groove walls is so very close to public transport with only a 300mt walk to...

IPSWICHS’ BIGGEST AND BEST DUPLEX UNITS – BUY ONE OR BOTH!!

1 & 2/28A Emerald Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 1 $289,000

These simply stunning three big bedroom duplex units have to be the biggest and best quality and appointed duplex units available anywhere in Ipswich. Not only do...

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

How Airbnb turned quiet street into party central

Party time!

'Dramatic change to the neighbourhood environment'

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!