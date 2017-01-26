$4 million Ipswich property set for tourism resort

MORE than $4 million worth of prime real estate at Borallon has the potential to become the region's next tourist resort.

The 508 hectare parcel of land is on BK Rd, nestled between the Brisbane River and idyllic countryside but after more than five months on the marker and without an offer, agent Peter Qin says it will take a motivated buyer to finalise a deal.

The listing suggests the land could be used to build a tourism resort or grow fruit trees and has plenty of space for "many house sites".

Vision Homes Queensland agent Peter Qin said the property was privately owned but had the potential to be "something big".

"It's very valuable land and has 100m of water front so could be a tourist resort," he said.

"We've had quiet a few enquiries but so far no offers and because it's such a large piece of land I think it will take a little while.

"We're waiting for the right person."