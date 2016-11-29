$37,000 grant boost for playground upgrade

The Somerset region will benefit from a $37,000 grant as part of the Palaszczuk Government's $70 million local government infrastructure and jobs boost announced earlier this year.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said funding was awarded to the Somerset Regional Council to upgrade the playground at the Lowood Sports Complex.

"I'm sure that kids and parents alike are excited about the prospect of an upgraded playground and the community will be able to enjoy it even sooner, with construction to begin in March and finish mid-2017," Mr Madden said.

For further information visit dilgp.qld.gov.au