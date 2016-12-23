300 new jobs on the way for Ipswich

HEALTHY INVESTMENT: Mayor Paul Pisasale with St Andrews Private Hospital CEO Chris Went looking over building plans for the new section of the hospital which will see capacity double.

CONSTRUCTION is about to start on a $64 million hospital expansion in Ipswich that will create 300 new permanent jobs while keeping local construction workers busy for more than a year.

On January 9 works will begin at St Andrew's Private Hospital to add a five-storey ward block extension and three-storey concrete car park.

The development will also include a brand new private emergency centre, intensive care unit, a new maternity unit and 81 more private rooms.

Artist's impression of the St Andrew's Hospital expansion from the the Pring St side.

The major expansion, which will almost double the number of beds from 97 to 178, is expected to take until the end of 2018 to finish.

It's a huge construction job headed up by John Holland, a leading engineering and contracting company, which has called for expressions of interest from Ipswich commercial contractors.

The hospital has been at capacity on several occasions in the past few years, as the city continues to grow on the way to hitting 200,000 residents.

When the project was announced in June, St Andrew's Private Hospital CEO Chris Went said the expansion would hopefully attract more specialists to the region, ultimately improving care for patients. There will be some disruptions during the development but some alternative parking will be available.