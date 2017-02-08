$220 million Willowbank upgrade a step closer

IPSWICH is in poll position to secure the long term future of a world class motor sport industry after the State Government entered the race with $150,000 in funding for a detailed masterplan and design of an upgraded Willowbank precinct.

The funding for the detailed masterplan and design of the motorsport precinct may be small bikkies in one sense, but it is a sign that the State Government intends to follow through with funding for a $220 million upgrade of the council-owned Ipswich Motorsport Park (IMP).

Leading Supercar drivers have long recommended an upgrade to Queensland Raceway.

That upgrade is likely to be stage one of the $220 million project with Ipswich council estimating that $25 million will be needed to extend the racing circuit and provide full lighting to television standard, which will also be a lure to enticing future national and international events.

Other aspects of the raceway upgrade proposal include enhancements to the full paddock and corporate facility, general admission area and amenity upgrades.

Significant upgrades for the Ipswich Kart Club, speedway, Willowbank Raceway and a new Ipswich Off-road Centre are part of the overall plan.

State Development Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said getting the masterplan and design right for the precinct was essential to getting the development "off the blocks".

Cr David Morrsion, State Development Minister Anthony Lynham and Mayor Paul Pisasale check out a drag car. Rob Williams

The council is keen to get the Supercars at Ipswich long term and Dr Lynham, while not giving a timeline on when works would start, said it was a priority for him too.

"I have seen how wonderful the V8 Supercars have been in Townsville...and that is what has to happen here," he said.

"It's long term in Townsville and long term here would be fantastic.

"I have said that I would like to have the masterplan and proposal ready by May. I am as keen as mustard to get this going as soon as we possibly can.

"Our role is to assist council with this project to get this moving."

He said the precinct was "ripe for a private/public partnership" and IMP general manager Damian White agreed.

"It is fantastic to hear the enthusiasm in the Minister's voice when he is talking about the funding and ensuring that we get the master planning right," Mr White said.

"You see a lot of media statements from motorsport precincts around the country about their hopes and dreams of improving and uplifting facilities.

"This announcement shows that not only the Ipswich council but now the State Government is serious about turning the facility around.

"It will be a staged development and local, state and federal funding is required, and also private enterprise.

"If someone wants to come in and wants to be part of another part of the facility, and that makes sense in terms of what the master plan looks like, then we need to remain open to the staging.

"We have started conversations with a lot of interesting potential partners, and they are people who can bring a lot of experience and strong discipline to their expertise.

"One thing me and our board are passionate about is a state-of-the art stand alone driver training facility. If we can find a partner for that who wants to do that tomorrow, well lets dig dirt and get it done."

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale and Anthony Lynham MP discuss the planned $220 million upgrade of Ipswich Motorsport Park. Rob Williams

Mayor Paul Pisasale, who thanked the State for its funding commitment, said that getting the master plan for the precinct right would "protect the industry" in Ipswich into the future.

"We've got a great model here," he said.

"This is where the rubber meets the road and this is where the dollars will start (flowing) and the jobs will happen."