$190,000 spend aims to boost tourist appeal

TOURISM BOOST: Councillors David Pahlke Wayne Wendt look over the new rest stop facilities at Willowbank.

THE State Government has funded a $190,000 rest stop in an attempt to keep tourists in the Ipswich area for longer.

Construction at Albert Theaker Park on the corner of Champions Way and the Cunningham Hwy at Willowbank was completed in December.

Division 10 councillor David Pahlke said he expected the rest area to be popular, particularly with grey nomads.

"What we've created is a space where people who are touring can stop and take a short break or park overnight in their van," he said.

"It is important to note it's not a camp site, it's a rest area to encourage people to spend a little longer in Ipswich and help manage driver fatigue.

"The park has picnic tables and shelter, rubbish bins, drink fountain and toilets and will have a noticeboard to let visitors know about things to see and do in Ipswich.

"I want to thank Lockyer MP Ian Rickuss, former councillor Bruce Casos and former Ipswich City Council tourism manager Janet Hewitt for their efforts in getting this project off the ground."

Economic development and tourism committee deputy chairman Councillor Wayne Wendt welcomed the new facilities.

"This is another asset for the motor sport precinct and is about engaging with tourists and encouraging them to stop and see what Ipswich has to offer," he said.

"Being only about 20 minutes from the city centre it's in a convenient location close to great attractions.

"Drive tourism is becoming more popular, so it's important Ipswich has facilities such as this to make it easier for visitors to stay longer in our city."