$170, three points for car park indescretion: Is this right?

AN Ipswich business owner has hit out at police after his wife was given a heavy fine and loss of points for what he believes was a minor indiscretion in a shopping centre car park.

The woman was fined $170 and will be deducted three points after going the wrong way up a one-way section of the Riverlink Shopping Centre car park early this morning.

While admitting that his wife had deliberately cut up the wrong way to save time, the business owner, who asked not to be named, said he thought the punishment didn't fit the crime.

"She admits she did the wrong thing. She was running late for an appointment," the man said.

"I think the fine is over the top. Business is doing it hard enough without police bailing people up in the car parks around town.

"I believe people would prefer to see our police out there looking for real crims."

Ipswich shoppers should be aware that car parks are policed in the same way as normal roads, and the rules of the road should be adhered to just as they are on the street.

Riverlink management has refused to comment on the fine, and said the fine was purely a matter for police.

The Queensland Times is awaiting a response from police.