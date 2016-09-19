24°
$1.5m spent housing domestic violence victims in motels

Sherele Moody
| 19th Sep 2016 9:34 AM

THE Queensland Government is spending more than $1 million a year on emergency motel accommodation for women and children fleeing domestic violence thugs.

In 2015-16, the state's key family abuse agency DV Connect forked out $1.5 million on 9000 nights of temporary accommodation for victims.

This was more than twice the 3624 nights booked in the 2014-15 financial year and almost four times the 2318 nights provided in 2013-14.

Motels are a last port of call when there are no refuge beds available for women and children needing a safe place to stay.

DV Connect is now responding to 4000 calls a month from Queensland women experiencing intimate partner abuse.

About 900 women have been accommodated in the new 72-hour domestic violence crisis shelters in Brisbane and Townsville.

The government has also confirmed more women are applying for domestic violence orders and there has been an increase in perpetrators breaching DVOs.

Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Shannon Fentiman said more women were seeking help because of the increased public and media focus on domestic and family violence.

"It makes sense that in this climate where we are talking more openly as a community about domestic and family violence, that we are also seeing more women seeking emergency accommodation to flee that violence,” Ms Fentiman said.

"We know we have a crisis in Queensland when it comes to domestic and family violence and this just demonstrates the sheer number of women and children who are experiencing terror at home.

For 24-hour support, phone Queensland's DVConnect on 1800 811 811 or MensLine on 1800 600 636, NSW's Domestic Violence Line on 1800 656 463 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732).

- ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  crime, domestic violence, relationships, terror at home

