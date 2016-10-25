30°
News

$15m in funding for water infrastructure

Geoff Egan
| 25th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
Queensland Water Supply minister Mark Bailey will on Tuesday announce $15m in funding for water infrastructure projects.
Queensland Water Supply minister Mark Bailey will on Tuesday announce $15m in funding for water infrastructure projects. Emma Clarke

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Queensland Government will lend $15 million for projects it says are meant to be 100% federally funded.

Queensland Water Supply Minister Mark Bailey will announce in Mackay on Tuesday morning that the government will spend $15 million to kickstart 15 water projects across Queensland

Mr Bailey said although the 15 projects were offered funding under the 100% Federal Government National Water Infrastructure Development Fund the money was only offered in arrears.

Mr Bailey said many of the proponents were councils and non-government organisations who needed the money upfront to proceed with the projects.

But Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said the scheme works under Federal-State funding arrangements that have been in place for nearly a decade.

"A total of 15 proponents in Queensland were offered funds for feasibility studies under the Turnbull government's NWIDF, however, as compared to other States, the majority of successful proponents in Queensland are small organisations - 10 of the proponents are either councils, not for profits or industry associations,” Mr Bailey said.

"Some smaller proponents have advised that they might not be able to proceed without better, more flexible cash flows - that they can't carry the cost for a whole year. Mr Joyce failed to tell these proponents that they would only receive funding in arrears.

"Essentially this is a loan that the Turnbull government will have to pay the Queensland Government back.”

The funding will support business cases and investigations into projects in the Lockyer Valley, Isaac, Bundaberg, Gayndah, Lower Fitzroy, Urannah and Stanthorpe regions.

But a spokeswoman for Mr Joyce said the scheme was designed to be funded through the State Government under intergovernmental frameworks Queensland signed in 2008.

"Given the Queensland Government is responsible for water management in Queensland, yet the Commonwealth is providing 100% of the funding for these studies, it would be expected that the Queensland Government would at least cashflow these projects. This would have no lasting impact on the Queensland budget,” she said.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  barnaby joyce emu swamp dam funding mark bailey politics rockwood weir urannah dam water

Men's garage sale is a big hit

Men's garage sale is a big hit

Dozens of bargain hunters came out to show their support and lend a hand to the Ipswich men's Shed so they could raise money to invest back into their club.

Lighthouse Care wants to open in Ipswich

Lighthouse Care founder Debbie Hill said the organisation wants to expand and open a site in Ipswich.

The problem is, they are unable to find a suitable location

Gable Tostee: His own words about that fatal night

Gable Tostee

Gable Tostee talks about the pizza, the recording, and that night

LETTER: Negative energy talk frustrates Ipswich MP

South Australia's black out was triggered by an extreme weather event, not renewable energy, says Ipswich MP Jim Madden.

South Australian black out was triggered by an extreme weather event

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Things to do this week

Dragon play Ipswich Civic Centre on Friday October 28

What's on in Ipswich

Ipswich unites in march for safe world for kids

The streets turn red in one of the previous Walk for Daniel events.

Bruce and Denise continue movement

Flick teases intense and entertaining Survivor grand final

Flick teases intense and entertaining Survivor grand final

GOLD Coaster's elimination leaves Lee, El and Kristie in the running for reality show's $500,000 prize.

Priscilla concerned people will forget about Elvis

Priscilla Presley source Bang

She says she feels responsible to keep his legacy going

Taylor Swift files lawsuit over alleged groping

Taylor Swift source Bang

Swift has commenced legal action against a DJ over the incident

Kanye West threatens to boycott Grammys

West says he won't go to the Grammys if Frank Ocean's not nominated

Why this actress wasn't embarrassed by nude photo leak

Leslie Jones source Bang

'If you wanna see Leslie Jones naked, just ask,' she said

Festival blooms with Jacaranda trees

BLOOMING GOOD: Cr Paul Tully with the Goodna Jacarandas, in bloom ahead of the upcoming Jacaranda Festival.

This year's festival gets under way on Friday

Dad's Army comic genius Jim Perry dies

Jimmy Perry, the creator of Dad's Army.

Dad's Army series captured all that British people savour

WHAT?...UNDER $240,000... ALREADY RENOVATED...

1121 Ipswich Rosewood Road, Rosewood 4340

House 3 1 2 $235,000

Situated in the picturesque town of Rosewood, sits this lovely renovated home just waiting to be snapped up by the savvy buyer. This would have to be one of the...

TREAT YOURSELF TO THIS

365 South Station Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 2 $329,000...

Treat yourself to this immaculate lowset home with a fantastic backyard. Beautiful low maintenance gardens plus side yard parking through double gates suitable for...

Renovated and Near 6% Return

16a Chubb Street, One Mile 4305

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

This great renovated lowset chamber board home is situated only minutes from the Ipswich CBD, schools, shopping centre, golf course and Amberley Air Base. This...

Luxurious Townhouse in a Convenient Location.

9/90 Glenvale Road, Harristown 4350

Town House 2 2 1 Offers Over $320...

If size and space is what you are after, then look no further. This immaculate and luxurious townhouse represents a rare opportunity to acquire one of the most...

Charming Character Home with Ideal Location

8 Joffre Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $310,000

Character home with a modern touch - There is plenty of potential in this tidy three-bedroom home with an open plan living area, polished floorboards, quality VJ...

GENUINE FIVE BEDROOM BEAUTY ON ELEVATED 4513m2 BLOCK!

11 Greenview Court, Karalee 4306

House 5 2 2 $519,000

This stunning five genuine bedroom family home in the highly sought after River Park Estate offers everything you have ever wanted and possibly some features you...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 $585,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

WAITING FOR IT&#39;S VERY FIRST FAMILY

30 Bottlebrush Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $459,000

For those buyers who appreciate quality, looking for style and of course want a family friendly location. This brand new home is truly impressive and attractively...

Old MacDonald Had a Farm

187-191 Chermside Road, East Ipswich 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $375,000

Bring the animals... whether it be the pony's plus the cows, sheep, goats or whatever is your favorite. There's more than enough space for them all! With Approx...

PRICE REDUCED, BRING INTEREST, OWNERS MOTIVATED!

15 Stapylton Street, Warrill View 4307

House 6 2 5 $479,000

STYLISH, SPACIOUS AND TICKS ALL THE BOXES! MAKE NO MISTAKES, OWNERS ARE RELOCATING - THIS WILL BE SOLD! Located at Warrill View just 8 minutes to Harrisville...

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.