13-year-old girl missing from Brassall

28th Jan 2017 4:33 AM
QPS Media

A 13-year-old girl has gone missing from Brassall near Ipswich.

She was last seen by friends around 2.45pm yesterday walking towards Vogel Road and has not made contact with friends or family since.

She is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 170cm tall, solid build, black hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark blue skirt, white socks, black shoes and possibly carrying a backpack.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

