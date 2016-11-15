120 Swickers workers get welcome to Ipswich barbecue

HAPPY DAYS: Swickers workers get a barbecue welcome to Ipswich at their new facility at Wulkuraka.

WELCOME barbecues for 120 new Swickers workers yesterday made the new Ipswichians feel right at home after the first day of operations at Wulkuraka.

By 1pm yesterday 400 pigs had been processed at the company's new base in Toongarra Rd.

Fire destroyed the boning room and chiller last Sunday at the Swickers Kingaroy Bacon Factory but a whirlwind set of negotiations has seen the 120 workers relocated to Ipswich where they are staying in hotels until measures are taken to allow for an accommodation site at Wulkuraka to be constructed.

The workers, with a myriad of skillsets, were in good spirits when Mayor Paul Pisasale gave an official welcome at the first of two barbecues and presented those working the first shift with welcome packs.

Rhys Collins, the chief operating officer of SunPork Group, which owns Swickers, said he was proud of the way the Ipswich and Kingaroy communities had come together.

"When we look where we were six days ago and where we are today, to be already boning and pull that together so quickly is no mean feat," he said.

"Everyone has worked tirelessly to deliver our number one goal which is to keep our staff gainfully employed.

"We've got a great culture within our boning and distribution staff.

"Today has been fantastic. I was in Kingaroy this morning when we got on the buses at 4am and the feeling has been upbeat from the get go.

"We got off the bus here, had 100 bacon and egg McMuffins for breakfast and away we went.

"The facility here was opened six weeks ago and was built by Darren Wilson who owns Willpack Meats. He has been a friend of ours for 13 years and is one of the major operators operating out of our facility at Swickers.

"He's been very generous in enabling us to lease this facility for the next 18 months to two years."

Cr Pisasale said it was "wonderful to see all the happiness in the room" at yesterday's barbecue.

"What this represents is 120 families who would have had a disastrous Christmas but now they are working," he said.

"This is about making them feel welcome and I'd like to see a sister city arrangement between Ipswich and Kingaroy. It doesn't get better than this."

Cr Cheryl Bromage, who represents the people of Wulkuraka, said the human aspect of the relocation touched her heart.

"It is fantastic and important to be able to give these people a great Christmas with their families," she said.

"It is the human aspect that we need to take into consideration and how we have all come together to look after these people and their families."