10,000 Ford 4WDs recalled with major safety issue

MORE than 10,000 of Ford Australia's most popular four-wheel-drives are at the centre of a major recall by the carmaker.

Product Safety Australia is warning that 10,520 of the SZ Territory diesel and PX Ranger vehicles need to be returned to a Ford dealership for inspection and repair.

Ford PX Ranger vehicles built from 5 November 2011 to 7 November 2012 may be affected.

According to the recall notice, they have an issue with their "output shaft speed sensor", which means the car may force itself into first gear even while travelling at high speed.

The recall warns that such an incident would cause "an abrupt wheel speed reduction".

"This may cause the rear tyres to slide or lock up until the vehicle speed slows, which could result in a loss of vehicle control."

The problem affects SZ Territory diesel vehicles built between September 19, 2011 and February 5, 2013.



Owners will be contacted by direct mail, but are asked to contact their nearest Ford outlet.

For more information, contact Ford on 1800 503 672

Ford has been sought for comment.