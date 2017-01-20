10 weird things you can buy (and get for free) right now

GREAT BUY: Meat Loaf's biography is just one of the things you can buy on Ipswich Facebook pages.

LOOKING around the Ipswich social media buy, sell and swap pages is absolutely enthralling.

You may go online to look for a particular item, but soon you'll find yourself amazed at the seemingly endless array of pre-loved goods available.

Or maybe you want to clean out the garage so you get your car inside and need to check out which sites best suit your treasures or trash.

In no particular order, here's a list of 10 fascinating items found on some social media sites.

MEAT LOAF'S AUTOBIOGRAPHY: You can pick up a signed copy of the famous performer's book Meat Loaf - To Hell and Back for just $15 (photo above) - Ipswich Buy Swap Sell Australia

NINTENDO 64: This blast from the past is available on Brassall & Ipswich Buy Swap & Sell for $300. The Nintendo comes with six games (including Mario Kart), two controllers and is in working condition.

NEW CLOTHES: There are between two to four bags of women's clothes up for grabs in Ipswich for free. Those looking to spruce up their wardrobe can take a look at the clothes which range from size 18-24 - Free/Giveaway Ipswich

YUCCAS: Yeah, we had to Google that one too. This flowering shrub produces white flowers and has tough, sword-shaped leaves. There are two plans for sale at Ipswich for sale, giveaway, garage sale, businesses

CARAVAN: Sellers have reduced the price on their five metre long caravan to $1,850. The seller says it was recently purchased to renovate and live in but their circumstances have changed. Best for someone who wants to renovate or needs another room - Brassall & Ipswich Buy Swap & Sell

CANOES: Grab a pair of white canoes for $120. The seller says "one is missing a fin and there a bit dirty but other than that they're ok" - Brassall & Ipswich Buy Swap & Sell

KING BED: A king sized bed which has been in storage is on offer for $100 ono. It's described as having no rips or stains - Brassall & Ipswich Buy Swap & Sell

A TINNY: Pick up a tinny in time to head out on the water for Australia Day. The seller is letting this little beauty go for $3,500 on Ipswich Buy Swap Sell Australia

A DIAMOND RING: A seller is offering a white gold, diamond ring which has never been used. The ring will cost $200. If you want to put a ring on it check out Ipswich Buy Swap Sell Australia

A FRIDGE: Pick up a working fridge and cable drum for free online. The seller describes the product as "seals need replacing and fridge is more a freezer. Good home only". If you think you can give this item a good home visit Ipswich Buy Swap Sell Australia