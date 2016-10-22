10 things to do this weekend

30°
22nd Oct 2016 5:00 AM
Support the United Tradesmen's Lodge as they raise funds for Guide Dogs Queensland by Dining in the Dark
Support the United Tradesmen's Lodge as they raise funds for Guide Dogs Queensland by Dining in the Dark David Nielsen

Dining in the Dark

  • SATURDAY 6PM
  • IPSWICH SHOWPLACE PAVILION

HELP the United Tradesmen's Lodge raise much-needed funds for Guide Dogs Queensland. Enjoy a delicious two-course dinner courtesy of the Ipswich Showplace Pavilion, plus entertainment, while learning what it is like to eat blindfolded. Tickets from Ian Brown, call him on 0431 034 852.

Ipswich Men's Shed Garage Sale

  • SATURDAY 7.30AM
  • MINING STREET BUNDAMBA

IPSWICH Men's Shed is having a pre-Christmas garage sale, head on over and look for an interesting and unique gift, or that perfect piece to complete your interior decorations.

The Men's Shed is a place where retired men can get together to work on craft projects, learn new skills, or just enjoy the friendship of other men.

All funds raised on the day go into the running costs of the Men's Shed.

Ebbw Vale Swap Meet

  • SUNDAY FROM 6AM
  • STAN MCRAE SOCCER GROUNDS, EBBW VALE

LOOKING for that missing widget to complete your restoration project? Need a spare wheel for a De Soto? Find all that and much more at the annual Ipswich Vintage and Veteran Vehicle Club Swap Meet this Sunday at Ebbw Vale. Check out the restored cars in the display area. Gates open to the public from 6am, no alcohol or dogs, guide dogs excepted.

Two Weeks With the Queen

  • NIGHTLY 7.30PM, PLUS SATURDAY 11AM
  • STUDIO 188

GATHER your courage and leap into a London adventure this October as THAT Production Company bring Morris Gleitzman's classic children's book Two Weeks with the Queen to the stage at Studio 188. The children's book, written in 1990, follows 12-year-old Colin Mudford who is sent to London after his younger sibling is diagnosed with cancer.

Colin sets himself a mission to find the Queen and convince her to send the best doctor in the world back home to help his family.

A cast of crazy and lovable characters take part in Colin's quest including the grief- stricken but warm-hearted Welshman Ted, whose partner Griff is dying of AIDS, and his fearful cousin Alistair, who is longing for an adventure of his own.

Wind Tubes

  • UNTIL SUNDAY, FROM 10AM
  • IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DESIGN and build your very own flying creation to test in the Wind Tubes. See your creation take flight and soar to the ceiling, or just fall to the floor. It's all about air and invention, with a little bit of mid-air mayhem.

Exhibition ends Sunday.

100 Years of Cubbing

  • SATURDAY 9AM-2.30PM
  • QUEEN'S PARK, IPSWICH

CUB Scouts from the Ipswich region will be at Queens Park to celebrate 100 years of Cub Scouts. They will be putting on displays of cultural diversity from 10 countries on how Scouting started and where we are at now. They will be presenting skits and games and will be selling a food item from their chosen country. Everyone is welcome to come along and see Cubs in action. There will be an info stand on Scouting for anyone wanting to get involved.

Spring Fair

  • SATURDAY 8AM - 2PM
  • SILKSTONE STATE SCHOOL

ENJOY market stalls, crafts and baked goods, awesome carnival rides including the Sizzler, Rock Climbing Wall, Jumping Castles and more. Showbags and Sideshow Alley, facepainting, balloon twisting, kids activities, plants and displays such as vintage cars and the Orchid Society. Music and dance performances, and appearances from the Mayor and swimmer Leah Neale. Great show food including Dagwood Dogs and hot chips, sushi, snow cones, great coffee and more.

JAM'in IN Esk

  • SUNDAY 12NOON - 4PM
  • SOMERSET CIVIC CENTRE, ESK

IT'S ALL ready to go, JAM'in IN ESK, Sunday 23rd October from 12 noon to 4pm, at the Somerset Civic Centre. The ever popular duo "JOY & PAYNE" is the feature act. This is not just an Open Mic session, but a complete entertainment package, combining the popular walk up for amateur and semi professional musicians, with the pure entertainment of a professional show.

Karalee State School Spring Fair

  • SATURDAY 11.30AM - 6.30PM
  • ARTHUR SUMMERVILLE ROAD, KARALEE

FEATURING live entertainment, amusement rides and major raffle draws. Our famous cake stall; side show alley and our delicious foods stalls will also be open for business. This year a special Karalee Kitchen Rules competition will take place. The Spring Fair will also feature a wide selection of market stalls and much more, including our fireworks display.

Ipswich x 5

  • DAILY FROM 10AM
  • IPSWICH ART GALLERY

SINCE the late 16th century British expansion brought crops, livestock and even the names of towns and cities native to Great Britain into new settlements around the world. One such name to spread throughout the world was Ipswich.

In early 2000, documentary photographer and Griffith University lecturer Charles Page set out to document the similarities and differences of these namesake towns: one in the United Kingdom, one each in South Dakota and Massachusetts, U.S.A., a remote town in Jamaica and a city here in Australia.

The project to photograph the world's Ipswichs eventually required two trips around the world and three years to complete.

