10 things to do this Australia Day

Anna Hartley
| 24th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
Thirsty Merc will perform live at the Racehorse Hotel on Australia Day.
MANY people are feeling a little worse for wear now the Christmas period is over and work is back in full swing.

What better time to already be thinking about the next possible day you can take off?

The next public holiday Ipswich workers can look forward to is Australia Day.

The weather on is looking good with a maximum of 31 degrees and partly cloudy conditions predicted for Thursday.

There is a small chance of rain late in the afternoon which shouldn't put a dampener on too many Australia Day celebrations.

As usual there is plenty to do around Ipswich:

1. Ride a bull

PUT on your best checked shirt and dust of your boots for the Goodna Services Club's Australia Day event.

The club will offer a bucking bull from 1pm-4pm and 80s and 80s cover band Old Skool will perform live from 5pm-9pm.

2. Go zorbing

COOL down this Australia Day from 10am-4pm by taking a dip in one of the many inflatable pools which will be scattered around the bowling greens at Club Oxley.

This year marks the sixth annual Australia Day festivities for the club, however, this year's event will be different.

The club will have a large pool which can fit four big zorb balls inside as well as a bucking bull, cricket matches, a gumboot throwing competition and raffles.

 

Aaron Graham and Geoff Weller celebrate Australia Day with a BBQ at Colleges Crossing. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
3. Play cricket

ROBELLE Domain in Springfield will once again be a hive of activity this Australia Day with events for the whole family to enjoy.

The Greater Realty Big Bash cricket match will be played in the middle of the park, so spectators can go and cheer on their favourite team, which will be made up of prominent community members. There will also be a barbecue, thong toss and a three-legged race from 11am-2pm.

The day will also feature the Sing Up Australia talent quest, games and prizes, a sausage sizzle and fireworks from 4-8pm.

4. Play a game of footy

BROTHERS in Ipswich is putting the 'Straya in Australia Day with their annual party on January 26.

The day will be kicked off with BOBS Golden Thong Challenge Touch Footy Tournament kicking off at 10am followed by an Aussie barbecue.

There are heaps of laughs to be had, plenty of snags to be burned, a few beers to be drunk and a couple of dollars to be raised for a good cause.

Glenn Callaghan will perform in the O Bar followed by True Blue Hits at 2.30pm.

5. Enjoy a Swim

COOL off this Australia Day with free entry to all of Ipswich's public pools from 10am-4pm. The pools include Bundamba Swim Centre, Georgie Conway Leichhardt Community Swim Centre, Goodna Aquatic Centre and Rosewood Swim Centre.

 

Plenty celebrated last year by cooling off.
6. Check out classic motorbikes

HEAD to the Walloon Saloon for the Wanderin' Westies first annual Australia Day Show and Shine. Check out the best American, European, Japanese and British bikes with live music by Desiato from 10am-5pm.

There will also be motorbike clothing stalls and raffles.

7. See some live music

ICONIC blues and roots venue, the Royal Mail Hotel, will host an extended jam session to mark Australia Day. The pub will also be hosting an Aussie barbecue and is inviting residents to bring their amps, instruments and singing voices and to get up on stage from 2pm.

8. Spend time in Somerset

JOIN Somerset Regional Council in recognising the outstanding contributions of Somerset residents at the Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony.

This free event will be held at the Somerset Civic Centre in 35 Esk-Hampton Road, Esk on Thursday at 10am.

Lots of fun activities are being planned for Esk, Lowood, Kilcoy and Toogoolawah pools which will be open from 10am to 5pm.

9. Throw a thong

HEAD to the Mi-Hi Tavern for a day filled with Aussie traditions including thong throwing, a free sausage sizzle, the best mullet and live entertainment from 11am-4pm.

Cricket will be played on the big screens and prizes will be up for grabs all day.

 

Tramfest Nambour. Tramfest toad races. Photo: Che Chapman / Sunshine Coast Daily
10. See Thirsty Merc...or race a cane toad

THIRSTY Merc will perform live at the Racehorse Hotel this Australia Day. The band will perform from 6pm-9pm. Tickets cost $34.

The hotel will also host some family celebrations earlier in the day from 10am. Activities with a cane toad race and a jumping castle.

