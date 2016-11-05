36°
10 Things to do this weekend

5th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
Enjoy rare and unusual stamps at the Ipswich Stamp Fair, on tomorrow.
Enjoy rare and unusual stamps at the Ipswich Stamp Fair, on tomorrow. Rob Williams

1. Songs That Won The War

  • SUNDAY 1.30PM
  • THE OLD COURTHOUSE

SONGS That Won the War, was written by Clive Render and first performed by IMTC on Remembrance Day in 2011. It was so popular with audiences it became a tradition to perform it each year on the weekend before Remembrance Day.

Songs that Won the War tells the story and showcases the best-loved songs and music of the Second World War. We hear the voices of Neville Chamberlain, Winston Churchill and Dwight Eisenhower.

We also hear the sound of doodlebugs. The music features the songs made popular by Vera Lynn Gracie Fields, Flannigan and Allen, Bing Crosby, The Andrews Sisters, Glen Miller, Bob Hope and Judy Garland.

 

2. Ipswich Stamp Fair

  • SUNDAY 9AM - 4PM
  • IPSWICH SHOWPLACE PAVILION

LOVE your Penny Blacks? Got a thing for everything Magyar Post? Or just looking for a hobby that you can get stuck into?

Then head to the Ipswich Showplace Pavilion on Sunday, for the annual Ipswich Stamp Fair. Check out the huge variety of rare and unusual stamps on display, vote for your favourite display, and bid for a stamp

 

3. Strike Up The Band

  • SUNDAY 2.30PM
  • IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

Awarded the Champion Choir of the 123rd Heritage Bank Queensland Eisteddfod earlier in 2016, the Blackstone-Ipswich Cambrian Choir are thrilled to be joining forces with Brisbane Excelsior Band for an exciting afternoon of music.

The band has been on a winning streak in recent years, having been the only brass band to have successfully won four Australian National Championship titles and two New Zealand National Championships consecutively.

Let us take you on a musical delight as we combine the power of two champion musical ensembles.

 

4. IPSWICH x 5

  • DAILY FROM 10AM
  • IPSWICH ART GALLERY

SINCE the late 16th century British expansion brought crops, livestock and even the names of towns and cities native to Great Britain into new settlements around the world. One such name to spread throughout the world was Ipswich.

The project to photograph the world's Ipswichs eventually required two trips around the world and three years to complete.

Presented here is a selection of those photographs, recently gifted to the Ipswich Art Gallery Collection by the artist Charles Page.

 

5. Echoes: Repeating Patterns

  • DAILY UNTIL SUNDAY 10AM - 5PM
  • IPSWICH ART GALLERY

Repeating patterns dominate the organic environment. The designs found in nature are often echoed when decorating or building human habitats. Duplicated imagery is a practice used throughout history and across cultures.

When doing research for her botanical drawings, local artist Andrea Baumert Howard was intrigued by the way pieces linked together, were overlayed, modified and repeated. The work in this exhibition explores repeated patterns both in nature and as adapted for use in architecture.

 

6. Art Exhibition

  • SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
  • FERNVALE FUTURES COMPLEX

FERNVALE Artists group is having an exhibition this weekend at the Fernvale Futures Complex, head over to meet the artists and discover beautiful Fernvale. Artworks will be for sale at the exhibition.

 

7. Mad Hatter's Tea Party

  • SATURDAY 10.30AM - 12.30PM
  • ALL SAINTS ANGLICAN CHURCH, BOOVAL

Come and join the fun of the Mad Hatter's Tea Party at the All Saints Anglican Church in Booval.

Come dressed in character, or wear a mad hat and join in the fun, be there, or be SQUARE.

 

8. Celebrate 40 years of Bindarra Daycare

  • SATURDAY 2PM - 6PM
  • COLE ST, BOOVAL

BINDARRA Daycare is 40 years old, join the celebrations at the 'Feels Like Home' Fete today. Walk the halls and share the rich history of Bindarra, celebrate and honour the work of those who made it a pillar of childcare. Enjoy markets, activities, entertainment and displays.

 

9. Market Day

  • SATURDAY 8AM- 2PM
  • 19 LAWRENCE ST, NORTH IPSWICH

HEAD out and enjoy a craft market, while helping to raise money for the Ipswich Hospital's Sunshine Children's Ward.

 

10. Fernvale Car Show

  • SUNDAY 10AM - 2PM
  • FERNVALE MEMORIAL PARK

SEE the polished chrome and shining alloys at the second annual Fernvale Car Show. Presented by Fenrvale Youth Inc, the show is open cars, bike and pigging utes. Lots of prizes, food and drink available.

