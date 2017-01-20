Dangerous trail bike antics spark safety concerns

Police are looking for details regarding the use of off-road trail bikes in the Raceview, Eastern Heights and Flinders View areas.

RESIDENTS' concern for off-road trail bike riders' safety has forced police to turn to the community for information.

Information is needed to identify offenders as residents are very concerned the riders' behaviour is dangerous to themselves, and other road users, especially children.

Residents are also concerned about the amount of noise.

If you have any information that can assist police with their inquiries, no matter how trivial, contact Yamanto Police Station on 3817 1333.